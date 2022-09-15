Akeredolu’s Mother Dies At 90

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday announced the death of his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu.

According to the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, his mother died on Thursday morning aged 90.

“My siblings and I announce, with deepest regret and total submission to the will of the Almighty, the passing into glory of our adorable, dutiful and ever dotting mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu, this morning. She died peacefully in her sleep.

“Though saddened and by the departure of Maami, the one Abiyamo we knew, we are consoled with the knowledge that, even as she transits to eternity, she will be guided by the strong hands of the angels of the light in which she dwelt during her eventful and fruitful sojourn on the terrestrial plane,” Akeredolu wrote in a Facebook post.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olatunde Richard, confirmed the development in a telephone chat with Channels Television on Thursday morning.

The family said burial announcement will be announced.

Akeredolu, 66, had in February 2022 celebrated his mother’s 90th birthday at a colourful event held at the St. Mathias’ Anglican Church in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.