ASUU Strike: Commuters Stranded On Ibadan-Ife Expressway As Students Protest

Thousands of commuters were stranded along the Ibadan-Ife Expressway on Thursday after the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) mounted a roadblock at Gbongan Bypass.

The students are protesting the nine-month-long strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Speaking to Channelstv.com, NANS spokesperson, Giwa Yisa Temitope, said Nigerian students are tired of staying at home. He added that the Federal Government has failed young people.

On Wednesday, the students also blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to protest against the lingering dispute between ASUU and the Federal Government. They blocked the inbound and outbound sections of the expressway.

While addressing reporters during the protest, members of the association said the protest has become imperative in order to press home their demand for immediate resolution of the face-off between ASUU and the Federal Government.

The protest brought vehicular movement on the ever-busy expressway to a halt, leaving passengers stranded. Some were forced to take barely motorable alternative routes to avoid the protesters, while others drove against the traffic in order to beat the traffic jam the protest caused.