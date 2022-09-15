Advertisement

FG Disbands Task Force On Prohibition Of Illegal Importation, Smuggling Of Arms

Channels Television  
Updated September 15, 2022
File Photo of Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola

 

The Federal Government has disbanded the National Task Force on the Prohibition of Illegal Importation/Smuggling of Arms, Ammunition, Light Weapons, Chemical Weapons and Pipeline Vandalism (NATFORCE).

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement while briefing State House correspondents after the National Security Council meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

More to follow…



