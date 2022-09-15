Gridlock: Be Disciplined, FG Cautions Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Motorists

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Federal Government on Thursday cautioned road users along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to exercise discipline as they drive through the construction zones of the busiest road in West Africa.

“This is a construction zone and you move at about 30km per hour, you will get to your destination. But at times, some of these things do happen, breakdowns, accidents and the rest. So, people should just be very disciplined, give way, allow other vehicles, move in quietly and you will be out,” the Director, Federal Highway (South-West), Federal Ministry Of Works and Housing, Adedamola Kuti, said on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

He blamed the rainfall and the attendant breakdown of articulated vehicles for the difficulties experienced by road users in the past few weeks.

“This is rainy season and anytime you have heavy rains, it comes in with a lot of sand deposits and block all those holes on the bridge. So, most of our people when they drive to those area and see water, they will slow down,” Kuti said.

For weeks, commuters have had to spend hours in gridlock between the Arepo and the OPIC-Kara axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway but the government official said the contractors of the project are carrying out palliative works at night to ease the stress of road users.

READ ALSO: Students Protest, Block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Over ASUU Strike

Kuti also assured road users of adequate security and traffic management, noting that the ministry has met security agencies like the police and traffic managers such as the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps for support.

“The whole stretch of Lagos to Ibadan will be completed, the main carriage way will be completed before the end of this year, 2022,” he stated.