PSC: Justice Ogunbiyi Assumes Office After Smith’s Resignation

A retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, has assumed office as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Her assumption of duty comes barely 24 hours after former Inspector General of Police Musiliu Smith resigned. The ex-PSC Chairman was said to have been at loggerheads with the Force leadership over the recruitment exercise

Until her appointment, Justice Ogunbiyi was Commissioner 1 in the Commission and next in the hierarchy to the former Chairman.

She will serve as the acting PSC Chairperson pending the appointment of a new helmsman by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ogunbiyi, who believes that the commission deserves the best, pledged to ensure that the management will do everything possible to make the staff proud.

“We will do our best by the grace of God and I believe our best will be good enough,” she said.