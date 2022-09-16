Arteta Wins Premier League Manager Of The Month Award For August

Mikel Arteta has clinched the Premier League Manager of the Month prize for August 2022.

The Arsenal gaffer lead the North London side to a five-match winning start in the league in August.

He saw off competition from Tottenham’s Antonio Conte; Pep Guardiola of Manchester City, Everton’s Marco Silva, and new Chelsea boss Graham Potter who was formerly of Brighton and Hove Albion.



“We won all five of our August fixtures, scoring 13 goals and conceding only four in the process. Our manager led us to victory against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Bournemouth, Fulham, and Aston Villa, finishing the month top of the table,” the club wrote after the Spaniard scooped the prize.

“Mikel is our second manager to win his opening five games of a Premier League season. Arsene Wenger achieved this record in two successive seasons during our Invincibles era of 2003/04.”

✅ Five wins

Friday’s win is the third time Arteta will be claiming the prize. The former Everton midfielder got the award twice last season – September 2021 and March 2022.

Although the Emirates sides lost their last league encounter to Manchester United, the Gunners are first on the log with 15 points.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland won the Player of the Month gong after an impressive start to life at the Etihad Stadium. The Belgian was unstoppable in August, scoring nine times in five games as Guardiola’s men began their title defence.

Aside from Haaland, Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin took the Goal of the Month award for his 90th-minute effort against Wolves.

“The Frenchman, who was nominated for the prize along with teammates Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schär, was shortlisted for his stunning volley against Wolves which rescued a point for the Magpies at Molineux,” Newcastle wrote about Saint-Maximin.

“Saint-Maximin’s first-time effort after a clearance dropped fortuitously into his path saw him pick up the first award of the new season, beating off competition from Trippier – for his free kick against Manchester City – and Schär, whose thumping strike in the opening-day win over Nottingham Forest earned him a nomination.”