Atiku Travels To Europe On Business

Channels Television  
Updated September 16, 2022
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar will travel to Europe this afternoon on a business trip.

This was confirmed in a statement by his spokesman, Paul Ibe.

Earlier trips by the former Vice President within the year, had stirred pockets of debates around regarding his strategy, physical wellbeing and the PDP’s place in the race to 2023.

However, in a bid to ensure that the narratives are in order, Mr Ibe disclosed that Alhaji Atiku will be travelling immediately after his meeting on Friday in Lagos, with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) alongside the PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.

According to the spokesman, today’s trip is in continuation of an earlier business trip of 3 weeks ago.

Mr Ibe added that at the conclusion of his European trip, the former Vice President will also use the opportunity to visit his family in Dubai.

He stressed that Atiku’s trip is for business and family purposes and has nothing to do with medicals as have being insinuated in some quarters.



