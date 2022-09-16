Advertisement

‘Freedom Is Priceless’: Ice Prince Says After Release From Custody 

Oluwatukesi Oritsetsemaye  
Updated September 16, 2022
This photo released by the police on September 2, 2022, shows Ice Prince in police custody.
Nigerian artiste, Ice Prince Zamani, says freedom is priceless after being released from the Ikoyi Prison.

The musician was arrested for allegedly abducting and assaulting a police officer earlier in the month.

The artiste later tweeted on his handle after his release that “Freedom is Priceless”.

His comment comes days after the Lagos State Police Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, tweeted about Ice Prince’s arrest.

“At 3 am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station,” Hundeyin said.

“He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him, and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.”

The artiste was released after meeting bail conditions on Thursday.

“His bail conditions have been met, and he was released yesterday (Thursday),” said his lawyer Folarin Dalmeida.



