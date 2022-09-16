‘Nigeria In Peak Of Flooding Season,’ FG Asks States To Avert Disaster

The Federal Government through the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has appealed to authorities in various states to brace for more floods.

NIHSA Director-General, Clement Nze, who gave the alert in a statement on Friday in Abuja asked the states to take necessary measures to prevent the ugly flooding menace of the past years.

Nigeria, according to him, is now in the peak of flooding season and there is a need for the government, especially at the state and local government levels to intensify and set up efforts to avert related disasters in their domains.

Nze stated that almost all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have experienced one form of flooding or another and regretted the situation in Jigawa State where over 72 people were killed.

He warned that the rivers Niger and Benue system have started building up and Nigeria is located at the lowest point of the River Niger Basin occupied by nine countries.

Specifically, the NIHSA chief asked authorities in the 13 states that fall on the main course of rivers Niger and Benue system to put in place adequate measures and enhanced preparedness to mitigate any eventual flooding and accompanying disasters.

The affected states include Kebbi, Niger, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers. and Bayelsa.

Read the full statement below: