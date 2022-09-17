One Way: LASTMA Says Van In Viral Video Burnt During EndSARS

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has said that its patrol van pictured driving against traffic in the Oworonsoki area of the state was burnt in October 2020 during the EndSARS nationwide protest.

In a statement on Saturday, LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, said the viral video which was posted by a tweep is not new.

A Twitter user, @OmoGbajaBiamila, had on Friday, posted a video of a LASTMA branded van violating traffic laws by driving into incoming vehicles, an offence better known as ‘one way’ driving.

The video went hours after over 130 vehicles confiscated for traffic offenses including ‘one way’ driving were auctioned by the Lagos State Government through its Ministry of Justice and the State Taskforce.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in his response to the viral video that pictured the LASTMA branded vehicle, said, “I just got confirmation that the entire team has been identified and summoned to @followlastma headquarters.”

But LASTMA in its official response sent to Channels Television said its “operational vehicle (RTM 08 LA Zone 25 Bariga)” captured in the video posted by the Twitter user has since been burnt by hoodlums during the riot that followed the EndSARS protests in October 2020.

The statement partly read, “The Agency hereby states categorically that the video incident video occurred in year 2020 before the #ENDSARS protest around Iyana-Oworo. All Officers involved have been appropriately sanctioned by the Authority.

“The patrol van with registration No. RTM 08 LA (Zone 25 Bariga) seen in the viral video was among LASTMA operational vehicles burnt alongside our office building by #EndSARS protesters at Iyana-Oworo, Lagos.

“The Agency, therefore, urges members of the public to disregard the video that was deployed to embarrass our team of hardworking officers.

“LASTMA will continue effective monitoring and control of traffic across the State, just as it will not condone indiscipline among any of its personnel.”