Police Tear-Gas Peter Obi Supporters At Ebonyi Rally

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Organisers of a rally in support of the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, were on Saturday tear-gassed by the police in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, in South-East Nigeria.

Members and their supporters had gathered along Mile 50 to embark on a rally to canvass support for their candidate but were stopped from going into the streets.

One of the supporters who spoke to Channels Television, Nwali Ikechukwu, said some persons were injured when the security agency came calling.

READ ALSO: Nigeria At Last Stage Of Collapse – Peter Obi

My Life Was Threatened Because Of SIM-NIN Linkage Policy, Says Pantami

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Ebonyi State Police Command, SP Chris Anyanwu, could not be immediately reached for comments.

In a related development, supporters of Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, staged a solidarity rally in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on Saturday.

Ebonyi, a state controlled by ruling All Progressives Congress, is administered by Governor Dave Umahi.

Channels Television had last week reported that Umahi said though “Peter Obi movement” is one built on equity, justice, and fairness, “it may not translate to outright win”.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had said campaigns for next year’s polls would begin on September 28.