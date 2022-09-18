 Al-Mustapha Weeps Over Insecurity In Nigeria

Hamza Al-Mustapha, a former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late General Sani Abacha could not hold back his tears over the state of security in Nigeria.

He broke down in tears on Saturday when he received a coalition of northern Christian women at his residence in Abuja.

“What Nigeria wants now is leadership. We have to get out of where we are and people will come and use the name of religion to say ‘Because he is a Muslim, he can not be this; because he is a Christian, he can not be this,'” the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) said at the meeting.

“These are ingredients that killed Nigeria yesterday that they are also using to kill Nigeria tomorrow. We can’t accept that. I am seated next to you; you are my sister. Amongst you are mothers. We would die protecting you.”

He also accused some unnamed persons of trying to destroy the country.

“We as a country have been taken for a ride. God Almighty exposed some of us, almost as teenagers, I was 19 years old when I began to know power play in Nigeria,” Al-Mustapha added. “They are only interested in destroying us the more and people don’t understand.”

He thanked the delegation for the visit and for having confidence in him.

The delegation’s visit was to assure the host of their support in the forthcoming general elections, owing to their belief that he has the capacity to address the insecurity in the north.