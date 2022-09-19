Assault: I Was Misquoted, No Room For Human Rights Abuses By Policemen, Says FPRO

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, says the Nigeria Police Force does not condone indiscipline and violation of citizens’ rights by police officers.

Adejobi had in a tweet on Saturday, said, “Even if a policeman on uniform slaps a civilian, the civilian has no right to retaliate more so if he’s on the uniform, it’s an act of disrespect to Nigeria, to beat an officer on uniform, the disrespect is not to the policeman but to our nation and it’s a crime as enshrined in our criminal laws.”

But a human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, tackled Adejobi, saying assault on civilians by policemen attracts 25-year imprisonment.

However, in a statement on Monday, the FPRO said his tweet was “misquoted”.

