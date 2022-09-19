PHOTOS: God Rest The Queen

For several decades, she served graciously as Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth; and now, she must finally rest.

The Queen of the World as some would call her, Elizabeth II, is Britain’s longest serving monarch, an office which many say she served in with diligence and grace.

Blessed with a prosperous long-life, the queen peacefully died on September 8 at the age of 96, leaving many to mourn her demise even as they ponder on her life and the roles she played as their queen.

READ ALSO: Britain And The World Bid Adieu To Queen Elizabeth II

On Monday, September 19, the queen’s heir, King Charles III, who was enthroned after her demise, was joined by the rest of the royal family and leaders from across the world for her funeral service.

Below are some photos from the Queen’s state funeral, showing scenes that give us a sense of how loved she is, even as the world unites to say God rest her soul.