PHOTOS: God Rest The Queen

The coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is carried out of the Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, during the State Funeral Service. (Photo by Jack HILL / POOL / AFP)
For several decades, she served graciously as Queen of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth; and now, she must finally rest.
The Queen of the World as some would call her, Elizabeth II, is Britain’s longest serving monarch, an office which many say she served in with diligence and grace.
Blessed with a prosperous long-life, the queen peacefully died on September 8 at the age of 96, leaving many to mourn her demise even as they ponder on her life and the roles she played as their queen.
On Monday, September 19, the queen’s heir, King Charles III, who was enthroned after her demise, was joined by the rest of the royal family and leaders from across the world for her funeral service.
Below are some photos from the Queen’s state funeral, showing scenes that give us a sense of how loved she is, even as the world unites to say God rest her soul.
Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York (R) stands as Britain’s King Charles III (L) and Britain’s Princess Anne, Princess Royal salute the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the her State Funeral Service. (Photo by Geoff PUGH / POOL / AFP) Royal Navy saliors take the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy to Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, in London on September 19, 2022. – Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country’s longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) A Bearer Party of The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, from the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy to West. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre arrives during the State Funeral Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. – Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country’s longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Ben Stansall / POOL / AFP) The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, from the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy is pictured at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, ahead of the State Funeral Service. – Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country’s longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Tristan Fewings / POOL / AFP) The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, lies inside Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, ahead of the State Funeral Service. Members of the Royal family attends the State Funeral Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. – Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country’s longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP) The Beast, the car in which US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travels, passes The Pipes and Drums of the Scottish and Irish Regiments ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on September 19, 2022. – Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country’s longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP) The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy proceeds towards Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London. (Photo by Jeff Spicer / POOL / AFP) The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre arrives during the State Funeral Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. – Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country’s longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Ben Stansall / POOL / AFP)