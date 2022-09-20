Advertisement

Macron Brands Invasion Of Ukraine A Return To ‘Imperialism’

Channels Television  
Updated September 20, 2022
In this file photo, a Ukrainian tank rolls down a road at a position along the front line in the Donetsk region on August 15, 2022, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)

 

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday told the United Nations that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine harked back to an age of imperialism.

“What we have witnessed since February 24 is a return to the age of imperialism and colonies. France refuses this and will work persistently for peace,” he told the UN General Assembly.

“Who is a hegemon now if not Russia?” he asked.

Macron addressed the General Assembly hours after Russian allies said they would call referendums on annexation in occupied parts of Ukraine, a move denounced by Western powers.

European countries and the United States have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia but a number of developing nations have sought more of a middle ground and fear that the Ukraine crisis is overshadowing other concerns.

“Those who are silent now on this new imperialism, or are secretly complicit with it, show a new cynicism that is tearing down the global order without which peace is not possible,” Macron said.

AFP



