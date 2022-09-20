Umahi, Egwu Among 80 Nominees To Contest As NASS Candidates In Ebonyi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has displayed the list of senatorial and House of Representatives candidates for various political parties cleared to contest the 2023 general elections in Ebonyi State.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ebonyi Chukwuemeka Chukwu made this known in Abakaliki, the state capital on Tuesday.

The REC said a total of eighty candidates are to contest for seats in the National Assembly in the 2023 general polls.

READ ALSO: [2023 Presidency]: INEC Releases Final List, Names Atiku, Obi, Tinubu, 15 Others

Some of the candidates who made the list include the governor of the state David Umahi who would be vying for the senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ebonyi South, and the first civilian governor of the state Senator Sam Egwu under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chukwu further disclosed that a total of fifty-one candidates will participate in the coming general elections as nominated by their respective political parties to contest for seats in the House of Representatives, while twenty-nine will contest for the three senatorial positions across Ebonyi State.