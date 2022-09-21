NBA Condemns Intrusion Of Appeal Court Justice’s Residence In Kano

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has strongly condemned the intrusion of the residence of the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, Justice Ita Mbaba, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement on Wednesday by the NBA President and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yakubu Maikyau, the NBA described it as unwarranted and completely unacceptable.

It said while it does not in any way oppose the EFCC or any other law enforcement agency in the discharge of their statutory duties, the NBA would lawfully resist any attempt to harass, intimidate, or in any way bully judges and justices.

The legal body also questioned the timing and manner of the “Property Verification Exercise” of the EFCC, saying as such verification could have been done without armed operatives, and at a more appropriate time of the day through a civil process.

It, therefore, called on the EFCC to not only take appropriate disciplinary actions against the concerned officers but to also issue a public apology to the affected justice, saying it would monitor the observance of the demands.

Read the NBA President’s full statement below: