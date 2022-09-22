Ex-Borno Gov Sheriff Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Obasanjo

Former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The meeting which was held at Obasanjo’s Presidential Library residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, lasted for over 40 minutes.

Shortly after, the former governor addressed anxious journalists who wanted to know the outcome of the discussions.

His visit may not be unconnected with the present situation in the country towards the 2023 general elections as he expressed the desire of his party to win in the general elections.

The ex-Borno governor said his mission to Ogun State was ‘private,’ refusing to give further details of the conversation.

He described the ex-Nigerian President as his father, saying it is only customary to pay homage as a son would do politically.

“Baba is an elder statesman. If Nigeria is a company, Baba is the Chairman/Chief Executive of Nigeria. So I came for consultations with my dad and to have a private chat,” he said.

“I am the younger one. From time to time, I must come and greet my father, discuss with him privately and go back.

Sheriff, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said his visit to Obasanjo is a routine exercise.

When asked if his consultation with Obasanjo was over the Nigerian project, the ex-Borno governor said, “I didn’t say that.”

Concerning the 2023 general elections, the APC chieftain said it is his desire for the ruling party to maintain its winning streak in the country.

He refused to give further insights on his next move politically, and nor did he advise politicians ahead of next year’s general polls.