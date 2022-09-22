Advertisement

NBA Coach Udoka Faces Disciplinary Action For Relationship With Colleague

Oluwatukesi Oritsetsemaye  
Updated September 22, 2022

 

The coach of Bolton Celtics Ime Udoka is currently facing disciplinary action for his involvement in a consensual, intimate relationship with a woman who is a member of staff of the Boston Celtics. 

The act is expected to include a significant suspension as the Head Coach of the Boston Celtics.

According to ESPN, their sources revealed this information to them on Wednesday.

“The relationship was considered a violation of the organization’s guidelines, and a decision on the length of that suspension is expected to come as soon as Thursday”

“While no final decision has been made, internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-23 season,” sources said.

Ime Udoka who is a Nigerian-American professional basketball coach and a former basketball player for the Nigerian National team is engaged to the multiple award-winning actress Nia Long, they have one child together.

“It isn’t believed that Udoka’s job is in jeopardy, Joe Mazzulla would likely be in serious consideration for an interim role,”  sources told ESPN.

Udoka replaced Brad Stevens as the Coach of the Celtics in June 2021, he also became the first rookie coach to win multiple Games in his first post-season according to ESPN Stats & Information research. 

A former D’Tigers forward, Ime Udoka, oversaw Boston Celtics’ qualification to the NBA finals for the first time in 12 years in a spectacular fashion. He is the 18th head coach in the Celtics franchise’s history and the first Nigerian head coach in the history of the NBA.

 



