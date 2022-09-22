Police Arrest Professor For ‘Beating Orderly Who Refused To Do House Chores’

The police have arrested lawyer and human rights activist, Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola has allegedly assaulted her orderly in Abuja.

The alleged assault, Channels Television gathered, following the refusal of her orderly – Inspector Teju Moses – to do house chores.

Prof Abiola was arrested alongside her housemaid, Rebecca Enechido after a video clip went viral on Wednesday.

In the video, the officer is seen in uniform bleeding, seated on the floor and asking to be taken to the hospital for medical attention.

READ ALSO: Ex-Borno Gov Sheriff Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Obasanjo

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the professor’s arrest in a statement on Thursday, saying the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has directed that the suspects should be prosecuted.

Noting that the IGP strongly condemned the assault, the Force spokesman said police operatives were going after a fleeing domestic worker complicit in the assault.

“The IGP strongly condemned the grievous assault of a female Police Officer, Inspector Teju Moses, by her principal who is a legal practitioner and human rights activist, Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola and her domestic staff comprising the housemaid, one Rebecca Enechido and a male suspect currently at large,” he said.

“Zainab Duke, a Mbaise-born activist, grievously assaulted her orderly in the company of some accomplices on Tuesday 20th September 2022 at her residence in Garki, Abuja, due to the refusal of the orderly to breach professional ethics by carrying out menial and domestic chores at her house.

“The IGP has directed the express prosecution of the arrested suspects who are currently in police custody, as the preliminary investigation shows overwhelming evidence of culpability on the part of the Professor and her domestic staff.

“The IGP has equally tasked the investigative team to ensure that the fleeing suspect is arrested and made to face the wrath of the law. It is pertinent to clarify that the suspect, Prof. Zainab, who name-drops the IGP, his family members, and other officers in the top hierarchy of the Force has no acquaintance with the police in any form as erroneously peddled on social media.”

According to the Force spokesman, the IGP has ordered the withdrawal of all police personnel attached to the professor.

He equally expressed disappointment that an individual who claims to be an advocate for human rights could violate the rights of another person.