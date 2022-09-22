Tambuwal Now NGF Interim Chairman, Takes Over From Fayemi

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State is now the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), taking over from his Ekiti State counterpart Kayode Fayemi

“The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, today at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, held at the Aso Rock Villa Abuja transferred power of the NGF to the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal,” the spokesman of the Forum Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo said in a statement Thursday.

According to him, Fayemi will formally hand over power to Tambuwal on October 16th, 2022.

“The Sokoto State Governor will be holding the fort until May next year when a proper election is conducted among the governors,” Abdulrazaque added.

Until his recent position, the Sokoto governor was the Vice Chairman of the Forum. He served in that capacity for four years.

Fayemi was only recently elected as the President of the Forum of Regional and State Governments in Saidia in the state of Casablanca in Morrocco.

