Four Confirmed Dead As Lagos Suffers Another Building Collapse

Four people have been confirmed dead in yet another building collapse in Lagos.

The three-storey building located at Oye Sonuga Street, Off Oye Roundabout in Isolo Road, Mushin collapsed on Friday afternoon trapping an unidentified number of persons.

The latest update from the Lagos Territorial Coordinator of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirms that two female and two male bodies have been pulled out from the rubble of the building.

According to Farinloye, in an update around 7:45 pm, search and rescue operations have been concluded as emergency workers have reached ground zero.

He, however, said emergency workers will cart away the rubble and demolish the adjoining building which was affected on Saturday.

In an earlier update on the latest building collapse tragedy to hit Lagos, the Publicity Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said those rescued alive have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

“After a painstaking search, one female has been rescued from the rubble. This brings the total rescued alive from the incident scene to three,” he said in an update at 7:15 pm.

Building collapses have become commonplace in Lagos with questions rising over the safety of structures in the state. Data from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency show that between January and June this year, up to 18 building collapses occurred in the state.

Earlier this month, on September 4, a seven-storey building under construction collapsed on the highbrow Victoria Island, killing at least six persons.

In reaction to the collapse, the Lagos State Government ordered the arrest of the developer and other building professionals working on it. A day after, the then Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, resigned.