Gunmen Abduct Policeman, Two Others In Ogun

Gunmen have abducted three persons including a police officer attached to Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos.

The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday when the police officers ran into the kidnappers at Wasinmi in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Sources say the officers were on their way to investigate an emerging case within the neighbouring state.

READ ALSO: Ayu Exploited Delegates, Manipulated Presidential Primary For Atiku – Wike

Confirming the incident, The Ogun state police command through its spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the assailants wore military uniforms.

A commercial driver who was also part of the team was said to have escaped from the kidnappers

The police spokesman said a manhunt has been launched to track and rescue the victims. According to him, the anti kidnapping unit of the police has swing into action and are on the trail of the suspected kidnappers