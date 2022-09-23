Advertisement

Jose Mourinho Makes Appearance In Stormzy’s Latest Music Video

Oluwatukesi Oritsetsemaye  
Updated September 23, 2022

 

Jose Mourinho and Stormzy in the music video

 

 

Head coach of Italian Serie A club Roma, Jose Mourinho, has starred in the ‘Mel Made Me Do It’ music video by rapper Stormzy.

The former Man United and Chelsea coach made his music video debut on Thursday when he appeared halfway through the 10 minutes video with the London rapper and his crew for his single.

Mourinho’s appearance in the video sparked various positive reactions from sports fans, and ESPN UK described it as a collaboration we didn’t think we needed

The video also features a number of other celebrities and TV stars like Olympic medalist Usain Bolt, Dina Asher-Smith, Ian Wright, Jonathan Ross, and Louis Theroux amongst others.

Mourinho who after joining Instagram in 2016, has somewhat evolved into a social media star had a special moment in the video featuring a revised iconic quote by the coach. 

His iconic quote “I prefer not to speak. If I speak, I will be in big trouble” was revised to be “You love to talk about the old days, the man is old like Annie, are you okay? I prefer not to speak like I’m Jose,” by the rapper. 

The 59-year-old posted a picture with himself and Stormzy to Instagram on Thursday, saying: “Was great fun doing this cameo for Stormzy’s new music video.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho)



