Zamfara PDP Begins Another Guber Primary Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State has commenced another governorship primary election ahead of next year’s general polls.

This came after a Federal High Court judgment that nullified the previous primary that elected Dauda Lawal Dare as the 2023 PDP governorship flag bearer. The judgement followed a suit filed before by Ibrahim Shehu and two other aspirants challenging the credibility of the primary.

The judgement delivered by Justice Aminu Bappa of the Federal High Court in Gusau last Friday nullified the primary election that produced Dauda and ordered a fresh primary election in line with the constitution of the PDP and guidelines of the party.