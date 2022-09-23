Zelensky Urges World To Condemn Russia’s ‘Pseudo-Referendums’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged the world to condemn “pseudo-referendums” as Kremlin proxies began voting on annexation by Russia in Moscow-held areas of Ukraine.

“The world will react absolutely justly to pseudo-referendums — they will be unequivocally condemned,” Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation.

Four provinces in Ukraine that are fully or partially controlled by Russia — Donetsk and Lugansk in the east as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south — are holding votes on whether to be annexed by Moscow.

The ballots have been dismissed as a “sham” by Kyiv and its Western allies.

AFP