Jide Kosoko, Zack Orji, Rarara, Others In APC Presidential Campaign Council

Some Nollywood stars have been drafted into the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council.

The entertainers, who include Jide Kosoko, Zack Orji, and Saheed Balogun have been listed under the Performing Arts directorate of the APC presidential campaign council.

The 422-man presidential campaign list unveiled by APC on Saturday features Nollywood actors and musicians across the country as released by the council’s secretary, James Faleke, on Friday night.

Zack Orji was named the director of the Performing and Creative Art Directorate with Jide Kosoko as the secretary and Saheed Balogun, the assistant spokesperson of the Directorate. Emmanuel Ehumadu is however named the media director.

Foluke Daramola, whose husband is the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party, was also listed as the assistant media director for the campaign.

Famous Kano-based political singer, Rarara, will serve as an admin officer.

Other appointed actors include Nuhu Abdullahi, Bimbo Akintola, Taiwo Hassan, Remi Oshodi, Fatia Balogun, Bimbo Akintola, Kikelomo Adeyemi, Mojisola Adewale, and Hafsat Saeed.