NSCDC Expresses Readiness To Comb High Sea For Oil Thieves

The Rivers State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Michael Ogar, has expressed readiness to comb high seas within its jurisdiction for crude oil thieves.

Ogar also appealed to the Commandant General of the Corps, Abubakar Audi, to intensify efforts at prevailing on the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to boost the capacity of the state command.

He said the appeal followed the recent successes recorded by the recently reconstituted Anti-Vandal Unit of the Rivers State Command, adding that the Command is poised to move beyond the land and creeks in its renewed fight against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

Ogar was addressing journalists in his office at the Command Office in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, during the parade of five suspects arrested over alleged dealing in illegally refined petroleum product.

The NSCDC state commandant stressed that it will not rest until illegal oil bunkering is stamped out of the state, saying the five suspects will be charged to court and the petroleum products forfeited to the federal government.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include four vehicles and two trucks laden with illegally refined petroleum products.