PHOTOS: Peter Obi, Running Mate Visit Emir Of Kano 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed have visited the Emir of Kano HRM Aminu Ado Bayero.

Obi, who tweeted about the Saturday visit on his official handle, said “very useful constructive discussions” were held with the monarch.

“Visiting the Ancient Kingdom of Kano with my running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed. I had the honour of visiting the Emir of Kano HRM Aminu Ado Bayero,” the former Anambra State governor wrote.

“We had very useful and constructive discussions, including the fire incident in the Kano market and the recent flooding in the north.”

See photos from Obi’s visit to the Emir of Kano below:

The duo also visited the Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim.

“I had the opportunity of visiting the Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, with my running mate, Sen. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed,” he said after the visit.

“We discussed the recent Kano’s market fire incident and flooding in the north.”