Thousands March For Peter Obi In Abuja

Thousands of supporters of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, staged a peaceful rally in Abuja on Saturday.

The pro-Obi supporters marched from the Unity Fountain to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium amid heavy security.

At the rally alongside the pro-Obi supporters are officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Demonstrators had last week staged a peaceful rally in Ebonyi State, in Nigeria’s South-East, as well as other states across the Federation.

61-year-old Obi is a former governor of Anambra State contesting the 2023 presidential election alongside top contenders like Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

More to follow…