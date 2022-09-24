Advertisement

Thousands March For Peter Obi In Abuja

Kayode Oyero  
Updated September 24, 2022
Thousands of supporters of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, staged a peaceful rally in Abuja on Saturday.

The pro-Obi supporters marched from the Unity Fountain to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium amid heavy security.

Demonstrators had last week staged a peaceful rally in Ebonyi State, in Nigeria’s South-East, as well as other states across the Federation.

61-year-old Obi is a former governor of Anambra State contesting the 2023 presidential election alongside top contenders like Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

