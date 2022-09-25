Advertisement

Buhari Departs New York After Attending UN General Assembly

Channels Television  
Updated September 25, 2022
A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed the United States after participating in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The President left for Abuja on Sunday evening via the JFK International Airport in New York, days after he delivered the national statement to the world body.

 

More to follow…



More on Local

Nigeria’s Future Will Be Great, Osinbajo Prays At Independence Anniversary Service

Police Vow To Curb Oil Theft As Operatives Seize 123 Oil Tankers, Others

75-Year-Old Grandpa, 21 Others Arrested Over Tons Of Illicit Drugs Seized

Buhari Salutes Nigerians Excelling In Diaspora, Urges Them To Give Back

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV