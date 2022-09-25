Keyamo Unveils Tinubu-Shettima Podcast Ahead Of Campaign Kick-Off

The chief spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has announced the launch of a podcast.

Former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT), is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections, and he has since picked a former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had set September 28 for the commencement of campaigns by various political parties fielding candidates in the coming polls.

Just a few days before the kick-off of the exercise, the minister shared a video of the first edition of the podcast tagged ‘BAT moment with Festus Keyamo’.

In the one-minute-eleven-seconds clip, he explained that the podcast would be a useful tool to debunk fallacies and set the tone in the build-up to the coming polls.

“Hello! My name is Festus Keyamo – Senior Advocate of Nigeria, fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom), Minister of State (Labour and Employment) Federal Republic of Nigeria, presently Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council,” Keyamo introduced himself in the clip shared via his verified Twitter handle.

“Welcome to the first edition of a weekly podcast that I will bring to you as the chief image maker of this campaign, highlighting the issues, debunking the fallacies, and setting the tone for this campaign on weekly basis.

“Remember, our candidate is an easy candidate to sell; All you need to do is to look at his records and the records are there for everyone to see. Next week, we shall look at some of those records and the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Remember, it is not over until it is over. God bless you.”

A podcast is a recording of an audio discussion – usually a programme made available in digital format – on a specific topic such as politics, business, travel, or inspiration talks, that one can listen to on-or-offline.