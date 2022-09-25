Advertisement

Molotov Cocktail Attack Against Iran Embassy In Athens

Updated September 25, 2022
People protest outside the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 24, 2022, following the death of an Iranian woman after her arrest by the country’s morality police in Tehran. AFP

 

A Molotov cocktail bomb was thrown against the Iranian embassy in Athens on Sunday, Athens News Agency reported.

According to Greek police, at around 1:00 am local time (2200 GMT on Saturday), two people riding a motorcycle with their faces covered hurled the weapon on the wall of the embassy where it exploded.

No damage was caused.

On Saturday afternoon, around 200 people gathered at Syntagma Square in downtown Athens to denounce Iran’s crackdown on protests following the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country’s notorious morality police.

Iranian women cut their hair in a gesture of solidarity with Amini, brandishing placards reading “say her name!”.



