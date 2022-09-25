Advertisement

Spanish PM Sanchez Tests Positive For COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated September 25, 2022
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez makes an official statement to announce a reshuffle in his cabinet during a press conference at La Moncloa Palace, in Madrid. BELLACASA/AFP

 

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Sunday he had tested positive for Covid and temporarily suspended all engagements just two days after returning from the UN General Assembly meeting.

“This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19,” Sanchez tweeted, adding he would not be attending a meeting of the Catalan region’s Socialists in Barcelona.

Sanchez, who returned from New York on Friday, said he would continue working but take the utmost precautions.

On Friday, he is due to host a meeting in the southeastern city of Alicante of the MED7 group of southern European countries.



More on World News

Molotov Cocktail Attack Against Iran Embassy In Athens

Iran Summons British, Norwegian Envoys For ‘Interference’

23 Dead As Boat Sinks In Bangladesh

Evacuations In Philippines As Explosive Super Typhoon Nears

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV