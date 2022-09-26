Go For Medical Test And Make Result Public, Utomi Dares Tinubu

Political economist Pat Utomi has dared Bola Tinubu to go for a medical checkup and make the result public, claiming the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate is unfit.

He threw the challenge on Monday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today, maintaining that the signs are there to show Tinubu is unfit for the post.

“Physically, you can see he is ailing. Let’s not kid ourselves. Let’s be honest,” he said during the show.

Utomi refuted claims by the APC that Tinubu is fit, stating that “American presidents go through medicals.

“Let him (Tinubu) go through medicals with Nigerian doctors and make it (result) public.”

His stance, he argued, is because next year’s election and who leads the country is about “the lives of millions of people”.

According to him, the ruling party would have fielded another candidate in the person of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“Our country has suffered so much from having ailing leaders. That was why I can say here, that was why the Vice President stepped up,” Utomi added, noting that Osinbajo “would have been a fit person”.

He also hailed the Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere for reechoing its support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

At a press conference in the Ikoyi area of Lagos, the group said the decision was based on the “principle of justice, equity, and inclusiveness”.

“Peter Obi is the person of Igbo extraction that Afenifere has decided to support and back, he is the man we trust to restructure the country back to federalism on the assumption of office,” Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo added.

And as far as Utomi is concerned, the group is on the right track as he dismissed insinuations that the Afenifere does not pull political weight.