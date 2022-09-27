Flood Displaces Over 18,000 Residents In Borno

About 18,406 persons across 14 local government areas of Borno State have been displaced by the flood with properties worth millions of naira destroyed as a result.

The victims, comprising women, children as well as elderly, have been forced to relocate from their homes since the commencement of the rainy season.

The Director-General, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Yabawa Kolo, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Tuesday.

He said varying degrees of damages have been reported after heavy storms wreaked havoc on houses and infrastructures in Shani, Kwaya Kusar, Biu, Damboa, Askira Uba, Chibok, all in southern Borno and Kaga, Dikwa, MMC, Jere, Mobbar, Gwoza, Monguno and Kala Balge local government areas in northern and Central Borno.

According to her, Kala Balge, Jere and Monguno are mostly affected by the flood due to the downpour that occurred between August 15 and 29 and displaced the residents in the areas with serious damages to shelter infrastructures and farmlands.

Kolo stated that the damage assessment carried out indicated that Monguno suffered more from the flooding affecting 1,735 displaced populations and destroying 681 shelters in GGSS IDP, NRC and Gana Ali camps.

The SEMA boss added that the flood also damaged 81 toilets and 31 bathing facilities.

“Accordingly, reports from International Partners in different field locations and local government areas indicate that a total of 4,989 houses were damaged by the flood leaving a total of 16,393 victims affected which prompted the State Emergency Management Agency to conduct a rapid independent assessment to ascertain actual level of damage,” she said.

“Most of the displaced are seeking shelter in primary schools in neighbouring communities. They are now in need of Shelter kits, mats, blankets and food items.

Kolo further stated that the Government Flood response Committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Kadafur, has been working to avert further destructions as well as compensate victims affected by the disaster.