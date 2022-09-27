JUST IN: Algeria Beat Depleted Super Eagles Side

Algeria defeated a depleted Super Eagles side 2-1 in a friendly game on Tuesday in Oran.

Nigeria were without key players including Napoli forward Victor Osimhen; defender William Troost-Ekong among others for the clash in the North African nation.

But Jose Peseiro’s men took the lead just eight minutes into the game when Terem Moffi struck for Nigeria. That was his first goal for the country in five games.

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez levelled things for the Fennecs in the 40th minute when he converted from the spot.

A Youcef Atal cracker, 21 minutes later, condemned the Peseiro to his first defeat to an African side since taking over the team earlier in the year.