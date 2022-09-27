Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Demands IPOB Leader’s Release On Health Grounds

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called again for the unconditional release of his client.

Kanu was re-arrested on June 25, 2021 re-arrested and brought back to Nigeria to face his trial. Kanu and his co-defendant are facing treasonable felony charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He has been in the custody of the Department of State Services where he is still being held in solitary confinement for 15 months.

READ ALSO: Court Strikes Out Suit Against Striking Varsity Lecturers

In a statement, Ejiofor said the secret police cannot properly longer manage Kanu’s health conditions.

“We are no longer in doubt that the DSS has run out of medical options in managing Kanu’s debilitating health condition. Hence, our passionate plea is for the unconditional release of Kanu to enable us to seek proper medical attention,” the lawyer said after his routine visit to Kanu in DSS custody,” he said.

“Otherwise, we should be allowed to provide the required funding to the DSS to enable them to purchase the complete prescribed medications for Kanu, or we could procure them ourselves in order to ensure that Kanu leaves the DSS facility in good health condition upon regaining his freedom soon.”

See the full statement issued below: