Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Demands IPOB Leader’s Release On Health Grounds
Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called again for the unconditional release of his client.
Kanu was re-arrested on June 25, 2021 re-arrested and brought back to Nigeria to face his trial. Kanu and his co-defendant are facing treasonable felony charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.
He has been in the custody of the Department of State Services where he is still being held in solitary confinement for 15 months.
In a statement, Ejiofor said the secret police cannot properly longer manage Kanu’s health conditions.
“We are no longer in doubt that the DSS has run out of medical options in managing Kanu’s debilitating health condition. Hence, our passionate plea is for the unconditional release of Kanu to enable us to seek proper medical attention,” the lawyer said after his routine visit to Kanu in DSS custody,” he said.
“Otherwise, we should be allowed to provide the required funding to the DSS to enable them to purchase the complete prescribed medications for Kanu, or we could procure them ourselves in order to ensure that Kanu leaves the DSS facility in good health condition upon regaining his freedom soon.”
See the full statement issued below:
UPDATE ON OUR ROUTINE VISIT TO OUR INDEFATIGABLE CLIENT – ONYENDU MAZI NNAMDI KANU AT THE HEADQUARTERS OF THE DEPARTMENT OF STATE SERVICES (DSS) ABUJA, TODAY, BEING THE 26TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2022:
The Court-Ordered routine visit to our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was conducted today at the DSS Headquarters Abuja, where Onyendu is still being held in solitary confinement for over 14 months.
I spent quality time with Onyendu today, during which period he confirmed to me, that following the public outcry and wide condemnation that trailed the lack of proper medical attention in addressing his worsening health condition, the DSS in a feeble attempt at improvisation, in order to cure a serious health condition such as the one confronting Onyendu, only succeeded in procuring two doses, out of the full dosage of seven bottles of the prescribed medications.
The two doses were exhausted on Saturday, 24th September 2022. The effect of the prevailing situation is that, the limited dosage of the prescription Onyendu was provided with, is just a drop in the ocean, which did not achieve the desired result.
We are no longer in doubt that the DSS has run out of medical options in managing Onyendu’s debilitating health condition. Hence, our passionate plea is for the unconditional release of Onyendu to enable us to seek proper medical attention.
Otherwise, we should be allowed to provide the required funding to the DSS to enable them to purchase the complete prescribed medications for Onyendu, or we could procure them ourselves in order to ensure that Onyendu leaves the DSS facility in good health condition upon regaining his freedom soon.
Onyendu was profoundly elated on the outpouring of prayers, good wishes and solidarity on his special day on earth. He requested the expression of his heartfelt gratitude to you all, UmuChineke, followers, friends, families, and all lovers of freedom across the globe for massively celebrating him on his birthday. He does not take this for granted.
Onyendu assures you all, UmuChineke, that he will emerge stronger and victorious in the end, and which freedom will greatly impact positively on the lives of UmuChineke.
May I also use this medium to clarify that Onyendu is not appearing in court on the 4th of October, 2022. UmuChineke will be informed vide this platform or other approved channels of communication, whenever Onyendu will appear in Court. Kindly ignore the false rumour currently in circulation.
We wish to reiterate that our defence team, eminently led by the indefatigable Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, is not relenting in all legitimate actions necessary to bring every forms of infractions on Onyendu’s rights being flagrantly violated by the DSS even in custody, to a halt. Thankfully, our efforts are yielding the desired results.
Forward ever and backward never, UmuChineke.
Thank you all, Ezigbo UmuChineke and remain blessed, even as you continue to remain law-abiding.
We appreciate you all.
We move!
Signed:
Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq.
IPOB’s Lead Counsel
26th September 2022.