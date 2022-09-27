PHOTOS: Lagos Govt Takes Delivery Of Coaches For Rail Line

The Lagos State Government has taken delivery of coaches for its Red Line rail system which is set to begin operation in the first quarter of 2023.

Information and Strategy Commissioner Gbenga Omotoso, said “the 2 Nos. Ten and Eleven Car trains which were bought from Milwaukee are here”.

According to him, it was important to decouple the train into 21 individual cars for effective transportation to Lagos.

“The Engineers will also take the opportunity to train our local Engineers whilst they are here to equip our young people with the requisite skills,” Omotoso said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Once the recoupling is complete, the testing and commissioning will commence followed by full passenger operations in the first quarter of 2023.

“Each train can carry 1500 passengers and is expected to run on the Red Line Rail from Agbado to Oyingbo, with the journey taking less than 30 minutes.”

See photos of the coaches below: