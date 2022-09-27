‘Proud Of Him’: English Teammates Defend Maguire After Error Show

English captain Harry Kane and fellow teammates have rallied around the defender, Harry Maguire after the Three Lions escaped with a draw at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

It was a night Maguire would want to put behind him as his laxity in defence gifted the Germans a penalty which was cooly converted by Ilkay Gundogan before once more losing possession in the English half that resulted in Kai Havertz’s second.

But England fought back and led 3-2 from goals courtesy of Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Kane before goalkeeper Nick Pope gift the English side an equaliser after he fumbled a shot from Serge Gnabry.

However, Kane was full of praise for his teammate claiming the Manchester United man played on “one leg” on the night.

”Any individual mistake, you’re going to be gutted. But we are a team, we will get behind each other.”

‘”They will learn from it and they’ll move on. They have been great for us every time they put the shirt on,” Lane said in the post-match interview.

The Tottenham striker also said of the 29-year-old defender'” I’m really proud of him for that.”

Also in agreement with Kane’s description of Maguire was fellow United mate, Luke Shaw who described his compatriot as an “amazing” player

“He has taken a lot of stick – probably more than I’ve ever seen before in football,” Shaw said.

‘He never hides away, he’s always there. You can have people who can hide away and not want to be in the spotlight.”

“Harry Delivered”

England coach, Gareth Southgate, before his side’s defeat against Italy at San Siro, insisted Maguire remains central to his plans and even willing to put his job on the line

“Whatever reputation I have I’m putting it on there,” Southgate said. “I think you always have to back your judgement, and we feel he is an important player.”

“Clearly, it’s not an ideal situation. You want your best players playing regularly so that they’re physically in a good place and mentally in a good place.

Despite the draw and his side’s relegation to the UEFA Nations League B, the English boss defended his choice of starting the likes of Maguire and Shaw ahead of other players.

“That’s always going to raise debate, but I think in these moments we’ve got to back our best and our most experienced players unless we’re in a situation where it’s almost untenable and impossible to pick them.

Asked about sticking with his trusted players, Southgate said: “That’s always going to be a challenge, especially regarding how much football they’ve had.

“I know everyone will focus on Harry, but there were some very important moments Harry delivered during the two matches.”

“People are going to have an opinion, but I think it’s the best way for us,” he said.