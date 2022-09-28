Advertisement

APC Support Groups Hold Carnival In Abuja 

Channels Television  
Updated September 28, 2022
Some of the APC supporters at a carnival in Abuja on Wednesday

 

A coalition of All Progressives Congress’ support groups held a mini carnival at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on Wednesday as campaigns officially begin.

The APC supporters sang and waved the flag of their party whilst others were seen with banners with different solidarity inscriptions to drum support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The Presidential Campaign Council had on Monday postponed the inauguration of its 422 members to accommodate more interests and stakeholders within the party.

 

Last week, supporters of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had similarly held a rally in Abuja, the nation’s political capital.

The race for Aso Rock top job has been described by many analysts as a three-horse race among Tinubu, Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, campaigns officially kick off today nationwide and there are 18 recognised political parties in the race.



