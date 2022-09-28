APC Support Groups Hold Carnival In Abuja 

A coalition of All Progressives Congress’ support groups held a mini carnival at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on Wednesday as campaigns officially begin.

The APC supporters sang and waved the flag of their party whilst others were seen with banners with different solidarity inscriptions to drum support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The Presidential Campaign Council had on Monday postponed the inauguration of its 422 members to accommodate more interests and stakeholders within the party.

The coalition of APC Support Groups holds a mini carnival at the Unity Fountain, Shehu Shagari Way, Abuja ahead of the official commencement of campaigns. pic.twitter.com/qY9mAerba2 — Channels Television (@channelstv) September 28, 2022

Last week, supporters of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had similarly held a rally in Abuja, the nation’s political capital.

The race for Aso Rock top job has been described by many analysts as a three-horse race among Tinubu, Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, campaigns officially kick off today nationwide and there are 18 recognised political parties in the race.