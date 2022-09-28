Edo Govt Declares 24-Hour Curfew In Obazagbon, Oghehe Areas

The Edo State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in the Obazagbon to Ogheghe axis of the Irhirhi-Arogba-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road for 24 hours, starting from 12.00am Thursday, September 29 to 12am Friday, September 30, 2022.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the government said the curfew is to make way for a security exercise in the affected areas.

“This is to notify the general public that the Edo State Government has declared a curfew in the Obazagbon to Ogheghe axis of the Irhirhi-Arogba-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road for 24 hours, starting from 12.00am Thursday, September 29, 2022 to 12am Friday, September 30, 2022.

“Government is conducting a security operation in the area and warns members of the communities to steer clear of the Obazagbon to Ogheghe axis of the road, so as not to endanger themselves.

“Residents in the area are advised to stay indoors as the government embarks on the security exercise,” the statement partly read.

Mr Ogie further stated that the affected areas are from Obazagbon Junction to Ogheghe Junction on the Irhirhi-Arogba-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road and environs; from Ogheghe Junction on the Irhirhi Road up to Ogba River and environs; road connecting Okoroma Junction on the Irhirhi Road to Amagba and environs and from Amagba Junction to Ogba River on the Ogheghe – Obagie Road (link to Sapele Road) and environs.

He added that motorists and pedestrians are advised to use alternative routes. Anyone found loitering in the area during the curfew will be arrested.