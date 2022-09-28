I Don’t Know If Tinubu Is In Nigeria – Oshiomhole

A Deputy Director of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole on Wednesday said he is not aware if his party’s presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in Nigeria.

“I don’t report to him everyday, I’m not sure if he’s around or not,” Mr Oshiomhole said during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Mr Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the APC, said the party’s presidential campaign council was yet to be inaugurated because the President was away in New York.

President Muhammadu Buhari is the council’s Chairman.

Tinubu had reportedly left the country for the UK ahead of the campaign season but the trip has not been confirmed officially by his team.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tinubu in a statement said he plans to take his campaign to every part of Nigeria.

“We will, in the weeks and months ahead, be taking our dream of a functional, safe, secure and prosperous Nigeria to every part of Nigeria and and we will continue to put forward our plan to lead this country towards its best future,” he said.