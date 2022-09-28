Soludo Condemns Killing Of Soldiers In Umunze

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has strongly condemned the killing of soldiers who were ambushed on a routine patrol at Umunze by gunmen in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“We condemn this wicked and cruel attack in the strongest terms. The perpetrators of this act must pay,” Soludo said, as quoted in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime.

“We are not going to rest on our oars, including those people that attacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the rest. There will be absolutely no hiding place for them,” Soludo added.

“Going forward, our actions will show, as these people must surely pay for this heinous and repulsive attack.”

The Governor urged Anambra residents to remain calm and law-abiding as the security agencies are on top of the situation.