9 Law Professors, 3 EFCC Lawyers, 50 Others Emerge Senior Advocates of Nigeria

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), has elevated nine Professors of law, three lawyers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and 50 others to the prestigious rank of the Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANS.).

They were honoured with the rank by the Committee headed by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola,

A statement released on Thursday evening by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello indicated that the LPPC conferred the rank on the lawyers at its 154th plenary session held on September 29, 2022.

The law Professors are Kathleen Ebelechukwu Okafor, Muhammed Taofeeq Abdulrasaq, Amokaye Oludayo Gabriel, Ismail Adeniyi Olatunbosun, Abdullahi Sheu Zuru, Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, Theodore Bala Maiyaki, Olaide Abass Gbadamosi, and Chimezie Kingsley Okorie.

The three EFCC Lawyers elevated to membership of the Inner Bar are Wahab Kunle Shitu, Sylvanus Tahir, and Rotimi Iseoluwa Oyedepo.

Other new senior advocates are a former, Head of Afe Babalola Chambers, Mr Bankole Joel Akomolafe, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, Johnson Tarigho Omophe, Lawrence Sunday Oko-Jaja, Christopher Agbomeirhe Sunday Oshomegie, and Sanusi Olugbenga Said.

Also elevated are Emmanuel Idemudia Oboh, Diri Said Mohammed, Oladipo Akanmu Tolani, Ayodeji Oyewole Omotoso, Chijioke Ogbonna Erondu, Ajoku Kingsley Obinna, Yakubu Maikasuwa, Henry Eshijonam Omu, and Dagogo Israel Iboroma.

The list also has Joseph Ademu Akubo, Gozie Bertrand Obi, Inam Akpadiagha Wilson, Abubakar Bature Sulu-Gambari, Abioye Araoye Oloyede Asanike, Bolarinwa Elijah Aidi, Tonye Tombete Jenewari Krukrubo, Aderemi Moshood Nashua, Kolapo Olugbenga Kolade and Samuel Peter Karigbo.

Also elevated are Ifeanyichukwu Sylvester Obiakor, Olasoji Olaiya Olowolafe, Mutalubi Ojo Adebayo, Victor Odafe Ogude, Sulayman Olawale Ibrahim, Mumini Ishola Hanafi, Tanko Tanko Ashang, Damian Ohakwe Okoro, Andrew Mwajim Malgwi and Etukwu Onah.

The LPPC list also has Adeboro Lateef Adamson, Kelechi Chinedum Obi, Andrew Osemedua Odum, Okoro Okechukwu Edwin, Godson Chukwudi Ugochukwu, Steven Onyechi Ononye, Ikani Kanu Agabi, Mustapha Shaba Ibrahim and Muzudeen Yunus Abdullahi.

The rest are Magaji Mato Ibrahim, Sunusi Musa, Oladoyin Oluseyi Awoyale, Chukwudubem Bonaventure Anyigbo, Lukman Oyebanji Fagbemi, and Michael Jonathan Numa.

The statement affirmed that the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics

It further indicated that the new members of the Inner Bar would be inaugurated on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, the LPPC meeting has approved new guidelines for the conferment of the rank and all matters pertaining to the status to guide future exercises.