Anthill Studios’ Animated Web Series ‘League Of Orisha’s’ Receives Rave Reviews

Nigerian film and animation production facility, Anthill studios recently streamed web animated series “League of Orishas” has been garnering positive reviews from audiences across social media.

The first episode which aired on the 11th of September already has over 15 thousand views.

In “League of Orishas”, Ajanaku chief of the mighty forest hunters of Ilara, flag bearers of the God of iron. He has a score to settle with Ogun and nothing will get in his way! Watch Episode one (Ajanaku’s rage) on our YouTube channel — Anthill Studios (@anthillstudios_) September 14, 2022

The series is said to explore the story behind this fantasy world and all its colourful characters. Inspired by various west African mythologies, and set in a time when gods, supernatural beings, humans and strange beasts all co-existed on the face of the earth.

Created by Nigerian filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan and Nigerian Animator Eri Umusu, the short episode has had a lot of positive reviews from those who have watched it.

The episode was praised by audiences on Twitter.

Some tweets read;

“Just watched ‘league of orishas’ a Yoruba cartoon series by anthill studios and I’m impressed, It’s very short tho but it’s a big step for Nigerian animation in the future”

A particular Twitter user said the series was good enough to be on Netflix or Showmax.

Another user praised the soundtrack for its feel.

Anthill studios have produced other animated series, including a short campaign for UNICEF titled Lara and friends. They have also produced movies including Elevator baby, and The man for the job among others.

Early this year, Anthill studios and Amazon Prime video signed an exclusive multi-year worldwide license arrangement.

Making Prime Video the official global streaming home for Anthill’s slate of films after they have completed their theatrical runs in Nigeria.