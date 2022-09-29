Advertisement

Eight Killed, Two Injured In Kogi Road Accident

Channels Television  
Updated September 29, 2022
File Photo.

 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kogi State Command has confirmed the death of eight persons in an accident that occurred in Ankpa, Kogi State.

Kogi FRSC Sector Commander, Stephen Dawulung who confirmed the incident said that a fuel tanker, three cars and three motorcycles were involved in the accident.

According to him , the accident occurred when a tanker loaded with fuel failed brake and crushed three vehicles, including three motorcycles before fallen into a bridge and caught fire.

The commander further stated that the accident occurred around eleven thirty (11;30am) in the morning killed eight persons while two other persons are rescued alive and are taken to the hospital in Ankpa town for treatment.

He also disclosed that the eight corpses were recovered from the scene of the accident.

The sector commander urged fuel tanker drivers to install Safety valve in the vehicles to prevent spillage of fuel during mishaps

He also charged drivers to comply with the actual carrying capacity of the truck to avoid over loading and cautioned them against allowing their motor boys to drive the vehicle whenever it is loaded with fuel.



