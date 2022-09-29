G-7 Operatives Trail Kidnappers, Arrest Spy, Rescue Kidnap Victim

Operation G-7 is One of the Security apparatuses of the Federal Capital Territory and 6 Neighboring states comprising the Police, Military, and sister security agencies In furtherance of its onward March against crime and criminality have arrested a suspected kidnapper and successfully rescued a victim.

According to a statement on Thursday by police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, the arrest follows the heels of an Intelligence made available on the 27th of September 2022, to the alloyed team by a good Samaritan.

The source is said to have disclosed that there were movements of Some suspected kidnappers and their victims along Yebu ward in the Kwali Area Council of the Territory.

Consequent upon the above the Team led by DCP Benneth C Igwe, the grand Commander and Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the FCT Police Command advanced to the scene where one Amadu Uro a suspected kidnapper and a male resident of Kanzo village via Kwaku in Kuje Area Council was intercepted.

The suspect whom upon sighting the Team took to his heels was arrested in possession of an Unregistered BAJAJ Motorcycle.

He also confessed to having been a member of a kidnapping syndicate where he spies and scouts for unsuspecting persons to play victim to their dastardly act.

Aggressively following the trails of the criminal syndicate led to the rescue of one Halilu Sani a male resident of Tungan Tofa Village in the Kwali Area Council of the Territory who was badly injured.

The Victim was rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment and recuperating.

An investigation is ongoing and effort has been intensified to apprehend fleeing members of the criminal syndicate. Developments will be communicated subsequently.

The FCT Commissioner of Police CP Babaji Sunday while urging residents to disabuse their minds of rumors and threats malicious crafted by mischief bearers but rather assist the police who are already on top of the security situation by providing accurate, prompt and concise information through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.