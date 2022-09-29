NSCDC Kill Suspected Kidnapper In Oyo

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have shot a suspected kidnapper in Oyo State, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The shooting incident occurred around 10:30am at Easy Gate Farm along Abanla Ogunmakin road in Ibadan.

According to a release signed by the public relations officer of the command, Oyindamola Okuneye, the State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr. Adaralewa Michael, noted that eight suspected kidnappers gained entry to the farm to kidnap the owner who is a foreigner.

However, they were repelled “by the gallant officers of the Corps in a gun battle in which one of them was shot dead and others escaped with various degree of bullet wounds,” the statement said.

“It would be recalled that on June 1st 2022 the suspected kidnappers visited the same farm to kidnap in which one of our officers was shot during gun battle before the reprisal attack that happened yesterday September 28th 2022.”

Meanwhile, Commandant Adaralewa Michael used the medium to call on the citizens of the State to join hands with all security operatives by giving credible information to them about what is happening in their jurisdiction and also inform NSCDC or sister agencies anytime they suspect anybody with bullet wound in other to arrest other members of the kidnapped gang that escaped with the bullet injuries.

“We are created to protect you, if you see something, please say something”, Michael said.