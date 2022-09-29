One Injured As Transport Union Factions Clash In Lagos

One person has been injured in a clash at Iyana-Iba, Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The clash involved a faction of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, over the control and right for the sale of tickets and collection of tolls from commercial buses at Ojo Park and its environs.

Following the power tussle, some union members were calling for the removal of the national president of the association over park tickets and levies.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Thursday.

Although no life was lost in Wednesday’s fracas, the police spokesman stated that one person that was hit during stone petting; has been taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, responded to the distress call deploying officers to the screen with complementary efforts by the military,” Hundeyin said.

“The Lagos State Command will not tolerate any form of thuggery by any individuals or a group of persons in the state.”

Similarly, the Lagos State Government said it will not stand aloof to watch the situation degenerate into a big issue but will investigate to ascertain the cause of the union fracas.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, warned members of RTEAN not to disrupt the peace and tranquillity being enjoyed in the state.